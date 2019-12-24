NCIS: Los Angeles cast joined by guest star Offset for Season 11

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will have an interesting guest star appearing during the back half of Season 11. The show just revealed that rapper Offset is going to appear on the show — providing a social media tease.

In order to spur some buzz and keep fans interested during the winter hiatus, two photos were posted to the social media account for NCIS: LA that depicts Offset on the set of the show.

In the images, shared below, Offset can be seen posing with LL Cool J, beginning with a candid photo and then one where they can be seen taking a selfie together.

"Let’s go. Let’s ride.” @OffsetYRN joins @LLCoolJ on set for an upcoming guest star role on #NCISLA. Stay tuned…

(📷 Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS) pic.twitter.com/EmhdGUC9OG — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 20, 2019

No further details have been provided about Offset appearing on the show, but the suggestion that we should “stay tuned” certainly provides for some interesting conversation.

Who is Offset on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Offset is a rapper who has been in the business for a while now. His real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus and he is also a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos. The other members of Migos are his cousins, Takeoff and Quavo.

Migos is known for songs like Versace and Bad and Boujee. Migos was nominated for two Grammy awards, has won several BET awards, and has also been nominated at the Teen Choice Awards.

Offset also married fellow performer Cardi B in a private 2017 ceremony. They also have a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. She is one of four kids that Offset has had over the years.

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date from the winter hiatus is scheduled for January 5 and there are several spoilers that have been revealed about the new episode. Until then, CBS has taken the show off the schedule.

Offset is not expected to be part of the NCIS: LA cast for that first new episode of Season 11, but he should appear later in Season 11. We will make sure to pass on more information about his part on the show when we learn about it.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.