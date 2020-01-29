Mendeecees Harris released from prison, reunited with Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith

Mendeecees Harris has been absent on Love & Hip Hip for four years now while he served his sentence in prison after pleading guilty for transporting cocaine and heroin in New York.

Initially, Mendeecees was sentenced to 8-10 years behind bars, with credit for time served. But now, it has been reported that Yandy Smith’s husband has been released from prison. No one expected him to get out this early, after serving roughly half of his sentence.

Yandy announces Mendeecees’ upcoming release on Love & Hip Hop

As Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York got started, a part of Yandy Smith’s storyline centered around the imminent release of her husband, Mendeecees Harris.

Yandy told a handful of her friends that Mendeecees was coming home soon, leaving the Love & Hip Hop cast and viewers surprised at how soon he was able to finish up his sentence.

On an episode of the VH1 show, Yandy was seen speaking to Mendeecees, who told her he would be home soon. That episode aired a few weeks ago and with production time, it’s likely that it was actually filmed months ago. Even back then, Mendeecees expected his release to only take a few weeks.

Then, on the most recent episode of Love & Hip Hop, Yandy and Mendeecees spoke again. This time, she wanted to know what was taking so long and he said that it must be something with the processing of the paperwork.

The time that Mendeecees’ release was granted to the time that he was actually let out actually took a bit longer than normal. Initially, Yandy thought Mendeecees would be out before the end of 2019, but instead he was released at the end of January 2020.

What all this means, aside from Mendeecees finally being reunited with his family, is that we will likely see him on upcoming episodes of Love & Hip Hop.

Mendeecees Harris served just over half his sentence

Mendeecees only reported to prison in January 2016, which means that 8-10 years in prison would put his release date at 2024 or possibly even later.

The Love & Hip Hop star pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in 2015. At the time, he was given credit for 15 months that he’d already spent behind bars.

However, Mendeecees and Yandy have both been working diligently since his incarceration to have the reality TV star freed.

Just months ago, it was reported that Mendeecees was looking at a November 2020 release date and it looks like even that has been moved up.

The Shade Room reported that it was actually Wednesday, January 29 that Mendeecees Harris was able to walk out of prison as a free man.

After Mendeecees’ release, Yandy Smith shared this video to Instagram.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.