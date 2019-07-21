When will Mendeecees Harris be released from prison?

It’s been a few years since Love & Hip Hop: New York viewers have seen Mendeecees Harris on their screens and it’s safe to say that Yandy Smith is ready to have her man back home.

Well, she can start preparing for him now and get his welcome home party planned because Mendeecees’ release date is coming up fast!

That’s because Mendeecees will only be serving about half of his sentence according to Bossip. They have reported that the Love & Hip Hop: New York star is set to be released in November 2020.

Initially, Mendeecees Harris was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a drug ring that moved cocaine and heroin from New York City to upstate New York from 2006 to 2008.

Ever since reporting to prison, Mendeecees and Yandy have been working to get him freed earlier than that.

Last year, an appeal filed by Mendeecees, asking the judge to reconsider his sentence, was shut down and it was looking like he might have to serve out the entire original sentence.

Later that year, Yandy insisted during an interview with The Breakfast Club that he would be out in 2019 but that didn’t pan out.

At the time of his sentence, Mendeecees had already served 15 months before posting bail so he could deal with the charges against him. That was counted as time served was counted toward the 8 to 10-year sentence.

While Mendeecees was initially sent to Pennsylvania to serve his time, he’s since been transferred to a medium-security facility in New Jersey, making it easier for Yandy Smith and their children to visit.