Married at First Sight reunion spoilers: Molly snaps, plus a life-changing announcement!

The Married At First Sight Season 6 reunion airs tonight — and sees Molly Duff snap during questioning, while one of the couples makes a life-changing announcement!

The finale aired last week, letting fans of the show know which couples wanted to move forward in their relationships and who might want to call it quits.

It wasn’t a huge surprise that Molly and Jonathan Francetic’s relationship was about to come to an end but based on spoilers from the MAFS reunion show, that’s not the end of the drama for that couple.

With Molly and Jon in the hot seat, the rest of the MAFS cast can be seen in the clip discussing the couple’s failed marriage. Asked if they felt like they gave it their best shot, the camera quickly pans over to Jon, who replies, “Absolutely.”

Molly adds: “Had Jon said ‘I want to keep trying,’ it would have been hard for me to not try.”

But Shawniece then proclaims that she DOESN’T feel Molly gave it her best shot, before Molly is seen announcing: “I’m so done talking about this!”

It’s no secret that viewers felt like Molly didn’t really try that hard to get along with Jon throughout Season 6. Despite admitting that he was a really good guy, Molly appeared to have issues with intimacy.

Some believed that she maybe didn’t even intend to stay in the relationship from the beginning, only was using Married At First Sight as a way to get air time — though she recently dismissed all the hate.

Meanwhile, there will be lots more drama on the Married at First Sight Season 6 reunion when one of the couples makes a life-changing announcement.

Could it be the fact Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are expecting their first baby?!

Married at First Sight You know their final decisions, but where do your favorite couples stand now that the cameras have stopped rolling? ❤️💍💔 All will be revealed on the #MarriedAtFirstSight reunion special next Tuesday at 9/8c. Posted by Married At First Sight on Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Married at First Sight reunion airs tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime.