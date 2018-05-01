Shawniece and Jephte pregnant: MAFS stars share joy, and is that a baby bump?

Married at First Sight fans were left thrilled last week after it was revealed Shawniece Jackson is pregnant— with her and Jephte Pierre expecting their first child.

Since then, the couple have been sharing their joy (and a few fears!) with fans at becoming parents for the first time.

Shawniece also recently posted a picture on her Instagram which, although she made no mention of it, certainly looked like she might have the beginnings of a baby bump!

When the news she was expecting a baby first came out — ahead of last week’s MAFS season finale — it wasn’t clear who the baby daddy was.

However, Jephte has since tweeted about the pregnancy, clearing that up by letting everyone know that he’s about to be a proud papa.

But hold up. I’m really bout to be a pops!!!! Can’t wait to hit them with the “Boy/girl if you don’t get your butt over!” Talking through me teeth 😂😂😂 my little Haitian baby 👶🏽 🇭🇹 👶🏽 🇭🇹 — Jephte Pierre (@Jephte_Pierre88) April 25, 2018

Shawniece was, not surprisingly, pretty happy about the news too!

Meek Mills a free man, I’m having baby🤰🏾 … todays a good day pic.twitter.com/eByEO9jC0O — Shawniece Jackson (@TweetShawniece) April 25, 2018

In the week since the bombshell announcement, Shawniece has been keeping fans entertained with her take on forthcoming parenthood. In one post she admitted “I have no clue what I’m doing.”

I have no clue what I am doing. I’ve helped raise my siblings, but a whole baby! 😩😭 They say it comes naturally but honestly I’m still scared. 😬🤞🏾🙏🏾 — Shawniece Jackson (@TweetShawniece) April 30, 2018

In another she joked: “Mommy?! I swear if the baby’s first word is Daddy, we beefing.”

Mommy?! I swear if the baby’s first word is Daddy, we beefing… like child you do realize I carried you for nine months I didn’t sleep well at night and pushed your big ol head out my xyz geesh can atleast get the first word. 😩😂😂😂😂😭🤣 — Shawniece Jackson (@TweetShawniece) April 30, 2018

The mom-to-be also retweeted some messages from fans which had made her laugh, including one which said: “So sorry, but the first word is usually Dada!!! But they will come to mama because they know you have all the solutions!!!”

Another added: “All the while @Jephte_Pierre88 will be coaching and drilling the child with “Say Da-Da. Say Da-Da.” He will, of course,, do it in private so when the baby says it, he can be “shocked!” lol”

In another tweet, Shawniece revealed she was starting a new job, and thanked fans for their support with a string of ‘pregnant’ emojis.

Ok I gotta go… start my new job in the AM. Thank you everyone for your support. 🙏🏾😍🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾< been waiting to use the emoji, so now imma force it 🤪 — Shawniece Jackson (@TweetShawniece) April 30, 2018

Earlier today, Shawniece added: “Looking forward to meeting my peanut.”

Looking forward to meeting my peanut — Shawniece Jackson (@TweetShawniece) May 1, 2018

Meanwhile, over on Shawniece’s Instagram, the MAFS star recently posted a full-body selfie. But while she only mentioned the wig and dress she was wearing, is that an adorable little bump that she’s sporting?!

Congratulations to Shawniece and Jephte on their amazing baby news!

The Married at First Sight reunion airs tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime.