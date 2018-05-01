Monsters and Critics

Shawniece and Jephte pregnant: MAFS stars share joy, and is that a baby bump?

Jephte and Shawniece from Married at First Sight
MAFS stars Jephte and Shawniece, who are expecting their first child, and, inset, is that a baby bump?

Married at First Sight fans were left thrilled last week after it was revealed Shawniece Jackson is pregnant— with her and Jephte Pierre expecting their first child.

Since then, the couple have been sharing their joy (and a few fears!) with fans at becoming parents for the first time.

Shawniece also recently posted a picture on her Instagram which, although she made no mention of it, certainly looked like she might have the beginnings of a baby bump!

When the news she was expecting a baby first came out — ahead of last week’s MAFS season finale — it wasn’t clear who the baby daddy was.

However, Jephte has since tweeted about the pregnancy, clearing that up by letting everyone know that he’s about to be a proud papa.

Shawniece was, not surprisingly, pretty happy about the news too!

In the week since the bombshell announcement, Shawniece has been keeping fans entertained with her take on forthcoming parenthood. In one post she admitted “I have no clue what I’m doing.”

In another she joked: “Mommy?! I swear if the baby’s first word is Daddy, we beefing.”

The mom-to-be also retweeted some messages from fans which had made her laugh, including one which said: “So sorry, but the first word is usually Dada!!! But they will come to mama because they know you have all the solutions!!!”

Tweet by Shawniece Jackson

Another added: “All the while @Jephte_Pierre88 will be coaching and drilling the child with “Say Da-Da. Say Da-Da.” He will, of course,, do it in private so when the baby says it, he can be “shocked!” lol”

Tweet by Shawniece Jackson

In another tweet, Shawniece revealed she was starting a new job, and thanked fans for their support with a string of ‘pregnant’ emojis.

Earlier today, Shawniece added: “Looking forward to meeting my peanut.”

Meanwhile, over on Shawniece’s Instagram, the MAFS star recently posted a full-body selfie. But while she only mentioned the wig and dress she was wearing, is that an adorable little bump that she’s sporting?!

That wig & dress … #YesShawnieceStyles #ysswigs

A post shared by Shawniece Jackson (@yessstyles_) on

Congratulations to Shawniece and Jephte on their amazing baby news!

The Married at First Sight reunion airs tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime.

