Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive clip: Sarah finds out Michael is with Megan

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup continues to bring viewers the story of Megan, Michael, and Sarah. After watching the two women have a confrontation over their mutual man, it was unclear how things would end up.

The series premiere of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup gave viewers an update that floored them. Megan was still very much talking to Michael and Sarah was still trying to hold him down while he was serving his sentence for a violation of parole. Megan was there waiting as Michael’s release was about to take place, as were his mother and sister.

Sarah finds out that Michael has Megan waiting for him upon his release from his sister in this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip. She believed he was interested in making their marriage work and was shocked to learn Megan was still in the picture.

Michael has been out for several months now. It is unclear where he currently stands with Megan, though it wouldn’t be shocking to learn they are still seeing each other. Michael has been focused on promoting his celebrity status, marketing himself for meet and greets with his “fans.”

He is still seeing his children at the moment. Michael posts photos with both daughters on social media but the status of his relationship with Sarah is also unknown. After watching what happened on Love After Lockup last season, there is no telling how this will all turn out.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.