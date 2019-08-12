Leah Messer’s daughter Addie’s first day of school picture is everything you need on a Monday

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is gearing up for the first day of school for her three daughters and it should come as no surprise to her fans that Addie may be giving a bit of an attitude when it comes to school.

But nothing seemed to prepare her for what Addie decided to do on her First Day of School pictures that she decided to take at home before sending her off. As Leah pointed out, her daughter Addie should really be a meme with this photo, as she doesn’t exactly look thrilled about going to school.

You can check out the photo below.

Addies first day of school pic should be a meme. I can’t with her 😂😂 #moood pic.twitter.com/ZjiKbbsjYX — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) August 12, 2019

Clearly, Addie has an issue with going back to school and it’s not hard to understand why. She just spent time in Hawaii this summer with her family and Kailyn Lowry, another Teen Mom 2 star.

This photo comes just weeks after someone called out Leah on Twitter, saying she’s posting more photos of Addie than her twin girls. In that same spew of hateful tweets, Leah was also slammed for letting little Addie wear makeup But in her school photos from this morning, Addie isn’t wearing makeup. Her twin sisters aren’t there either, but it’s possible they are starting their first day of school with Corey Simms.

Leah and Corey share custody of the twin girls, whereas Leah tends to spend more time with Addie as Jeremy Calvert often works out of town and isn’t home for more than a week at a time. This was one of Leah’s criticisms of their relationship and marriage, as Jeremy was putting work before time with his daughter.

In addition, Leah has also revealed that money matters also played a role in why the couple eventually decided to split. But it may not come as a surprise that Jeremy wasn’t present during Addie’s first day of school.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.