Leah Messer partially blames her 2015 divorce from Jeremy Calvert on money matters

There’s no doubt that fans love Jeremy Calvert and Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer together. The exes parted ways in 2015 after a divorce, but they’ve remained on good terms (well, on and off) since they parted ways.

Leah even admitted to hooking up with Jeremy since their divorce, though she stated she’s not interested in starting up a full-blown relationship again.

Still, the pair hang out together often, and a photo session a few months ago had the pair’s fans telling them how much they wanted them to reunite.

This week on Leah Messer’s podcast, Life Rebooted with guest Kailyn Lowry, Leah admitted that part of the reason she and Jeremy divorced was due to money concerns.

According to Leah, part of the reason for their 2015 split was because she was too generous with her money. Kailyn agreed that she’s had similar issues.

“I always want people to know I’m still that humble person and I felt [that] giving to everyone, I would get in return … but in the end, it still hurt me. It hurt me, like, it caused one of my divorces, with Jeremy, because I would be giving to everyone. I gave my dad $40,000, just to keep my dad around …” she confessed.

The Teen Mom 2 star is currently single, but fans are hoping for a reunion with Jeremy, or for Leah to find love with someone else.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.