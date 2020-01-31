Leah Messer confirms she’s filming Teen Mom 2 and shows behind-the-scenes footage

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer confirmed that she’s filming the newest season of the show.

The previous season just wrapped on MTV, but she’s already in front of the cameras for the new season. Leah had previously revealed that the cameras were in the delivery room for her nephew’s birth, but it appears that the cameras are sticking around.

Yesterday, Leah shared a photo on her Instagram account, along with a few videos on her Instagram Stories.

Leah Messer’s daughters have a blast with producers

In the videos, her daughters are dancing with producers, mimicking movements on the television.

And it appears that her daughters are doing much better than the MTV crew.

Leah filmed the entire ordeal on her phone, sharing it later to her Instagram Stories. Ali and Addie are dancing near the television, and two members of the MTV crew are behind them.

In addition to the videos, Leah also shared a photo of a screen on her Instagram feed, showing different scenes with her daughters. They are all making funny facial expressions.

Leah revealed that it had been an interesting day filming with the girls. She didn’t explain what was happening in the scene.

What will Leah Messer’s storyline be on Teen Mom 2?

Leah hasn’t revealed what her storyline would be in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, but her sister’s birth will be featured, as her pregnancy has already been a big topic on the show. Her sister Victoria got her own segment on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, where they chatted with her boyfriend via Skype.

As previously revealed by Monsters & Critics, Leah faced some criticism after the birth of her nephew, as she linked the birth to Martin Luther King’s birthday.

Another topic that Leah has been linked to is the cult rumor that has surfaced about her. She may include some events or travels on the upcoming season that focuses on self-development.

Fans still don’t have a solid conclusion as to whether she will get back together with Jeremy Calvert, her ex-husband. The two contemplating giving it a second chance, but Jeremy had to cancel their date last minute, and he never rescheduled.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.