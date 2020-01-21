Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer welcomes new baby to the family but faces some backlash

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has welcomed another baby into the family. Her sister Victoria, who announced she was pregnant in the previous season of the show, welcomed her son to the family this week.

Leah shared the news on her social media pages, revealing that baby boy Caí River Rodríguez Messer was born on January 20 at 10:43 am. She said the little boy was already so loved by so many strong women.

She has previously revealed that this little boy is the first-born boy in the family in a long time.

Caí River Rodríguez Messer

01/20/2020 10:43am ♥️

You are already loved by so many strong ladies & a Lil spoiled too 🙊

You share your bday celebrating a legend 🙏 #MartinLutherKingDay

So proud of your mamá and papí 🥰#blessing #blessed pic.twitter.com/2bxBhWgSsy — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

In her announcement, Leah revealed that Caí could celebrate his birthday while celebrating a legend.

Her statement appeared to confuse some people, as one person corrected Leah by mentioning that Martin Luther King’s birthday is on January 15.

No one said he was born on the 20th. But today is the day we celebrate his legacy. ♥️ & it is cool my nephew was born today. — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

Leah fought back, saying that she never claimed that Martin Luther King’s birthday was on January 20. She also pointed out that people celebrate his legacy on January 20, and now she found it cool that her nephew was born on the same day.

She faced so many tweets about the issue that she shared a clarification on the tweet.

Everyone‼️ I’m 100% clear Martin Luther King Jrs birthday isn’t today. However, today is the day we celebrate his legacy, his life, and the stand he took. It was pretty amazing to celebrate a life on #MLKDay2020 ♥️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

On Instagram, the mood was a bit different. Here, she shared some photos from the delivery room, including one of her pretending to catch the baby.

Additionally, she revealed the camera crew was in the delivery room, so Teen Mom 2 could share Victoria’s birth with the viewers.

In the previous season of Teen Mom 2, Victoria told Leah that she had gotten pregnant by a man she had met in Costa Rica.

During the reunion special, Leah revealed that they were working to get the man to the United States, so he could be with Victoria and their new son.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.