Leah Messer caught defending her treatment of animals after Jenelle Evans’ dog drama

Leah Messer is one of the Teen Mom 2 stars who hasn’t said anything publicly about Jenelle Evans losing her dog Nugget last Tuesday when her husband, David Eason, decided to shoot the animal.

However, many Teen Mom 2 fans are questioning how the other stars on the show are treating their respective animals. Leah’s mother issued a statement via her Instagram account, revealing that David’s behavior in no way represents how the Messer family treats their animals.

Leah’s mother provides an example of how Leah took in a stray pregnant dog and got them all shots, and made sure they were healthy and up to date. She also noted that they were all animal lovers and slammed David’s behavior, saying they should not be getting the blame.

Leah Messer replied to a screenshot of her mother’s statement, noting that none of her cast members’ behaviors should be a reflection of how she treats animals.

I think the behavior from other cast does reflect on us… and it’s good for our viewers to KNOW we do not condone the evil and hatred behavior ! — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) May 5, 2019

But on Twitter, one person noted that Leah had failed to answer tweets about a bunny. Leah slammed the user, explaining that the bunny was sick and that she did everything in her power to save it. She also warned the follower not to make any accusations or assumptions about her treatment of animals.

Just like on the farm we bought chickens and they were sick. A couple had passed away so we had to get medicine for them all to save the other chickens. KNOW what you’re talking about.. 👌🏼♥️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) May 5, 2019

In another example, she noted that the chickens she had bought were sick as well. Leah explained that a few of them had passed away and that she had saved some of them with medicine. She ended the tweet with another firm warning, telling people to know what they are talking about before making baseless accusations.

The story broke last week that David Eason had shot Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget after it nipped at their daughter Ensley. The entire thing was caught on video. Since last week, many of the Teen Mom stars have expressed their disgust with how the situation was handled.

