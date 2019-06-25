Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert: Is this Teen Mom 2 couple reconciling behind closed doors?

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert appear to have a special connection that only they can have. For years, fans of the Teen Mom 2 couple have begged them to get back together. The two divorced after Leah started struggling with anxiety and Jeremy announced that she was no longer the same woman he had married.

But while filming Teen Mom 2, Jeremy apologized to Leah, saying that he was happy that she was Addie’s mom. They have continued to work on their co-parenting and they’ve even hooked up a few times. However, innocent fun for them doesn’t mean they are ready to give their relationship another shot.

On Instagram this week, Leah Messer posted a photo of her with Jeremy, revealing that they were the one and only parents of Addie.

“Parents of the one and only, Addieee! You won’t find any baby daddy/baby momma drama here cuz we always gonna kick it,” she revealed, sharing the hashtags, “#goalongnow#parents #aaa #doitforthekids.”

Kailyn Lowry, Lindsie Chrisley and former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin all chimed in on the post with heart emojis and captions, such as “cutest.” It’s clear that she has the support of her Teen Mom family when it comes to her relationship with Jeremy.

Jeremy and Leah are close, as she helped him pick out his clothes before the reunion special. During the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, the couple was asked about getting back together. They couldn’t stop giggling but didn’t have an answer. It sounds like they may just see where the future takes them as they continue to co-parent little Addie.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.