Kelly Dodd denies RHOC train rumors: What was said about the reality star?

Kelly Dodd has found herself in the middle of more controversy on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last season’s reunion brought allegations of cocaine use from her former friend, Vicki Gunvalson. This time on RHOC, there is a rumor about Dodd and a train.

Last week, the blonde girls from The Real Housewives of Orange County all met up for drinks and dinner. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Gina Kirschenheiter were having a good time, and then, Kelly Dodd was brought up.

It was then that the train rumor was spouted off, and the drama began.

The rumor alleges that Kelly Dodd allowed a train to be run on her during a wild night of partying. The Real Housewives of Orange County star denies the allegations and is standing firm that something like that did not happen.

She was filled in about the conversation had at dinner by Braunwyn, which added fuel to the feud between Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson.

This incident is just another piece in the puzzle that is the deterioration of The Real Housewives of Orange County friendships. The reunion last season was what started the downfall, and the fallout has been more drama than viewers could ever hope for on the show. At one point it looked like Kelly Dodd would not be returning if the show welcomed back Vicki Gunvalson.

Currently, Vicki Gunvalson is holding the title of a friend this season and is not a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. There are conflicting stories about why, but it is alleged it happened because of the rift with Kelly Dodd.

At this point, The Real Housewives of Orange County train story will likely be talked about all season long. Kelly Dodd has briefly discussed how the cocaine allegations have affected her and her young daughter. She denies the story has any truth to it and warned some of the other women about how dangerous Vicki Gunvalson can be.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.