Kate Middleton returns to Chicago Fire cast as Carol Spears, who played Benny?

Kate Middleton joined the Chicago Fire cast in a guest-starring role. During the episode called “The White Whale,” it was revealed her character was the arsonist on the show.

She returned for the season finale episode, which ended up raising a lot of questions for fans when the final credits were rolling.

Middleton is an actress and not the Duchess of Cambridge that goes by the same name. This Middleton has been acting for a while, appearing in projects like Secretly Pregnant in the past.

Who plays Carol Spears on Chicago Fire cast?

Actress Kate Middleton did really well in the role of someone who needed the excitement and chaos that a fire could provide. At first, the character was a bit subdued, but she ended up being a very good antagonist for Station 51 to deal with.

Who played Benny on Chicago Fire cast?

Actor Treat Williams played Benjamin “Benny” Severide on the show. He was Kelly Severide’s father, but he was also a former firefighter who served with Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker).

Benny had been chasing an arsonist for a while and investigated Carol Spears as someone who might know more about the fires than she was letting on. His character died early in Season 7, forcing Kelly to deal with some new pain.

Chicago Fire season finale

A huge moment from the Chicago Fire season finale is shared in the video below. It is just one of the intense storylines that had viewers on the edge of their seats this evening.

Despite the really dramatic cliffhanger form the episode, there is some good news to go along with it. NBC has already renewed Chicago Fire for Season 7, so there are more episodes coming in the fall.

