Jenelle Evans talks custody drama, competition, and lack of focus on son in deleted tweets

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared some feelings on Twitter this morning before deleting them again. The reality star opened up early in the morning about her life, sharing that she wished she could share what is currently going on.

The first tweet in a series of tweets went out just before 6 a.m. EST.

In the tweet, she revealed that she wished she could talk about what was going on, but didn’t elaborate.

Several people assumed it was because of David Eason. The two were spotted together last week in Nashville, as Jenelle had dropped the restraining order. Many fans worried about the kids’ safety, but Jenelle just wanted Ensley to see her father.

Even though she expressed no desire to work things out with him, fans warned her about getting back together with David.

But the tweets this morning were about a custody issue over one of her sons.

In the tweets, Jenelle reveals that it is about her son, but doesn’t specify whether it’s about Jace or Kaiser. She pointed to everything being a competition and that the focus was never on the child in question. When fans asked her to tell them about the situation, she explained that everything would come to light soon.

After Jenelle announced she was divorcing David, she and Nathan Griffith worked out their issues. The two were spotted together in Nashville shortly after their split, so they could spend time with their son Kaiser.

Since Jenelle was seen with David in Nashville last week, it’s possible things turned sour with Nathan once again.

Jenelle’s other son, Jace, is currently under the care of her mother, who has full legal custody of him.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.