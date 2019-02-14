Jenelle Evans quits Teen Mom 2 — Will she follow through?

Jenelle Evans threatens to quit Teen Mom 2 again. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans has been pegged as difficult before but her recent antics with the Teen Mom 2 filming crew are over the top.

Last fall, she called 9-1-1 to report that her husband, David Eason had assaulted her. Since then, things have been steadily moving downhill.

Teen Mom 2 played the 9-1-1 call twice on the show. When Jenelle Evans was asked about it, she covered up for David Eason, explaining they were both drunk and she tripped over a hole on their property.

He reportedly attempted to catch her but instead ended up falling on top of her.

Will Jenelle Evans quit Teen Mom 2?

This has been a back and forth battle since David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year. She refused to film for weeks but was required to finish out her contractual obligations.

Jenelle Evans drug her feet when signing on this time around, all but demanding to have David back and filming with her.

It is clear that David Eason gets upset when Jenelle Evans films Teen Mom 2. He has already harassed the crew which was discussed on screen.

Last week, he showed up with Jenelle to Jace’s soccer game and filming had to be shut down. Of course, this was after Evans had been refusing to film once again.

Barbara Evans is caught in the middle

Since Barbara Evans is the legal guardian of Jace, she is still filming Teen Mom 2. Plenty of the scenes that Jenelle Evans has been in consist of her with her mom.

Now, it looks like Barbara is stuck in the middle. She finally has her daughter speaking to and interacting with her, but David is causing filming to be shut down.

On the show, Barbara Evans admitted that she thinks there is more going on there between Jenelle and David but she is going to take what her daughter says and accept it until she opens up to her.

Until then, Barbara is stuck in the middle of a battle between Jenelle Evans and the Teen Mom 2 crew.

