Jenelle Evans plays video games while fans worry about David Eason’s anger

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced this week that she’s relaunching her makeup line at New York Fashion Week in September. This is the first effort she’s made to gain some financial independence after being fired from MTV.

While her followers were less than enthusiastic about the relaunch of the business, claiming she had lost all credibility with her fans when her husband allegedly shot the family dog and the children were removed from the home, she’s moving ahead with her plans.

And she’s sticking to her plan to live-stream her passion for video games. Not long ago, she told her followers that she would be making a Twitch account, where fans could bond with her over video games. And last night, that finally happened. While Jenelle may have wanted the focus to be on the game itself and her Q&A that she had, some followers couldn’t help but wonder if David Eason was still an angry person.

Anyone else think David is going to be one of the next shooters to carry out a mass shooting? Anyone call about all the weapons he has and his mental status? — Ashley 🎗 (@ashleymbatman) August 9, 2019

One person named Ashley replied to Jenelle’s tweet about her video game account, asking if anyone else thought that David could potentially be a danger to society. The question comes after David Eason announced he was making his own knives with the plan of selling them on Etsy. This is his first business and he seems really proud of his efforts to make high-quality knives for people who want them.

As part of their custody drama, David Eason completed anger management classes and he reportedly also went to counseling with Jenelle. While Jenelle and David clearly don’t want to be under a microscope, fans of the Teen Mom 2 franchise believe there are so many unanswered questions that need to be addressed.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.