Javi Marroquin breaks his silence over cheating, apologizes to Lauren and his sons

Javi Marroquin has broken his silence over the cheating rumors that have plagued him for over a week. Last weekend, Javi and his future wife Lauren Comeau supposedly had people over at their house when a 911 call was made because of a fight.

The stories that surfaced later would claim that Javi had cheated on Lauren and that the 911 call was about Javi’s sister not wanting to leave the house.

While Javi and Lauren have remained silent over the incident, he’s now breaking his silence. In a lengthy Instagram apology, Javi apologizes for his behavior and he also addresses his two sons, Lincoln and Eli.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough,” Javi writes in his post, pointing out that his mission is to become a better man.

“I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

The post also apologizes to his children. Here, Javi writes that he failed them as a father and at his attempt to show them what it means to be a man.

“I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love,” he explains, adding he’ll be able to tell them his story when they are older and it will be one of growth.

As we reported earlier today, Javi Marroquin has deleted his Twitter account. In addition, he shut off comments on this post, so people can’t write their thoughts and feelings about his apology or call him out for cheating.

The apology comes after rumors surfaced that Javi was supposedly caught naked in a bed with another woman in the home he shares with Lauren. It was reported that the couple had people over at their house and Javi was naked in a bed with the woman after Lauren had gone to sleep. She supposedly caught them in the act.

Days after the rumors spread, Kailyn Lowry called out her ex-husband on social media, telling him to stop asking if it was her who was spreading the rumors. As it turns out, Kailyn may have been right about Javi cheating on her. He never admitted to doing so, and he doesn’t admit to cheating on Lauren in his post. He merely apologizes for what he has done wrong.

This incident won’t be captured for Teen Mom 2, as Javi Marroquin left the show to pursue his own business and a new life with Lauren.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.