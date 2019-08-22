Kailyn Lowry calls out Javi on Twitter hours after cheating rumor surfaces

Over the weekend, Javi Marroquin and his future wife Lauren Comeau reportedly got into a fight, and the cops arrived at their home. Because Javi and Lauren are no longer filming Teen Mom 2 and choose to live a life out of the spotlight, fans know little about the fight.

But then yesterday, Javi’s ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry broke her silence on Twitter. She decided to call him out for questioning her loyalty to him.

Apparently, he texted her, asking if she was the one who leaked information about the 911 call and his relationship with Lauren. Kailyn wasn’t thrilled about being accused of leaking information.

She did say she could easily leak information about them. She then added that if Javi already thinks she’s leaking information, she might as well do it.

Since @Javimarroquin9 wants to text me asking if I’m leaking the info about him & his girl. I’m about to. I could have by now and I have not but if I’m being accused I might as well, right? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 21, 2019

But I won’t do what he did to me during our divorce so I’ll keep my mouth shut — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 21, 2019

k a r m a is a bitch & I’ll let her do her work — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 21, 2019

Eventually, Kailyn decided just to let karma do her work and allowed the situation to unfold.

First they call you to the scene to be a solution… but now you must be the problem 🙄😂😭 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 21, 2019

Before Kailyn’s Twitter rant, an article surfaced online that discussed Javi’s 911 call over the weekend. The report claims that the cops showed up because the two got into a heated fight. Additionally, Marroquin may have cheated on Lauren.

This allegation isn’t the first cheating allegations linked to Javi Marroquin. There were also accusations of cheating during his marriage to Kailyn Lowry, but that’s something he’s denying.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported concerning the Teen Mom couple, Lauren unfollowed Javi on social media after the fight this weekend.

Previous reports indicate the fight had been with Javi’s sister. But, it seems fishy Lauren would unfollow him on social media over a fight with his sister. There are many unanswered questions in this case, and Kailyn’s tweets complicate the matter.

