Is Pride leaving NCIS: New Orleans during Season 5?

Is Pride leaving NCIS: New Orleans? That’s the question a lot of fans are asking after the season premiere of the show.

In the September 25 episode, Dwayne Pride, played by Scott Bakula, is revealed to be the victim of an attack by an assassin, a storyline which began during the Season 4 finale.

It left the show on a real cliffhanger, with many viewers wondering if this meant Bakula was leaving NCIS: New Orleans.

The immediate aftermath is shown in the video below.

NCIS: New Orleans season premiere scene

This video shows one of the opening sequences to the September 25 episode, following Dwayne Pride getting shot by an assassin.

A lot of the episode revolved around the search for Pride’s shooter, but it also circled around Pride fighting subconscious battles.

As doctors and medics were working on his body, viewers got a look inside his mind as he fought a battle on two fronts to survive the episode.

NCIS: New Orleans spoilers: Is Pride leaving?

The short answer here is that Scott Bakula is not leaving the show. Those are pretty big NCIS spoilers, but the story will continue with Dwyane Pride as a member of the New Orleans team.

There will be some collateral damage and lasting effects of getting shot, but Pride isn’t going anywhere this season.

Crossover and NCIS cast changes

Midway through the episode, Mark Harmon makes an appearance as Special Agent Gibbs. They reference the NCIS episode from earlier in the night, but it also helps to push the storyline of NCIS: New Orleans.

As previously reported, actress Necar Zedagan will be joining the show as Special Agent Hannah Khoury. She will step into the leadership void created by Pride getting shot. But don’t worry fans, because Pride is going to return — likely stronger than ever.

NCIS: New Orleans airs every Tuesday night at 10/9c on CBS.