Is Little Women: Dallas star Caylea Woodbury’s engagement on the rocks?

After last week’s disaster of a proposal for Caylea Woodbury, it looks like things could be going from bad to worse on tonight’s Little Women: Dallas season finale.

In our exclusive sneak peek, her fiance D’Quan Cage completely takes the wind out of her sails by asking for her engagement ring back.

It comes after his mom — with whom he shares a very close relationship — demanded he rethink the proposal after she was left out of the decision-making process.

In our clip, Caylea for obvious reasons doesn’t want to give the ring back, but D’Quan is persistent and she finally relents — looking forlorn as she hands it over. The other ladies can’t believe it when she does.

He tells her: “I felt like you didn’t deserve what happened at that party. I mean, everything just went wrong…and, listen to me, everything that happened, nobody being supportive, everyone…”

But is this the end of their engagement, or does he have something else in store?

Tonight’s season finale also sees complications jeopardize Emily Fernandez’s IVF procedure and put her dreams of having another baby at risk. Meanwhile, Tiffani Chance is ready to get engaged, but Austin might have second thoughts.

And when the ladies take a trip to a dude ranch, D’Quan turns up unnanounced…

The Little Women: Dallas season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime.