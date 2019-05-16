Is Chicago Med renewed for Season 5, will Paula Newsome return to the cast?

Chicago Med packed quite a punch with its new episode. Season 4, episode 21 of the show was called “Forever Hold Your Peace” and it left viewers with a lot of questions.

Some of those questions might be answered by the Chicago Med season finale, which will address the fates of a number of characters. During this latest episode, it was revealed that the character of Caroline Charles (Paula Newsome) is dying.

Cornelius Rhodes (D.W. Moffett), who is the father of Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), died in the episode under mysterious circumstances. The preview for Season 4, episode 22 hints that there is something nefarious going on at the hospital.

Without giving away too many Chicago Med spoilers, there is a cast shakeup coming during the season finale, which is why fans do not want to miss the May 22 episode.

As for some of the other questions that fans have, there are some answers provided below.

Is Chicago Med renewed for Season 5?

The great news for NBC viewers is that Chicago Med has been renewed by the network. All three Chicago-based shows are going to return in fall 2019, potentially hinting that there are a few cliffhangers coming next week.

Can't help but smile because #ChicagoMed will be back for another season Wednesdays this fall on @NBC! 😍 pic.twitter.com/tHKeuDv82A — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) May 12, 2019

Is Paula Newsome leaving the Chicago Med cast?

At the beginning of the latest episode, Carolina Charles told Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) that she was going to be heading back to Minnesota. He made efforts to surprise her with the news that he would travel with her and quit his job at the hospital.

Oliver Platt showed up in the preview for the episode, so viewers knew that he was ready to leave the hospital in order to continue working on the relationship with his ex-wife. It also had a lot of viewers asking if Platt was quitting the show.

Paula Newsome has been a great guest-star during Season 4 and has been a nice addition to the Chicago Med cast. There have been no official announcements about the future of her character, but it could get addressed in the season finale.

Dr. Choi (Brian Lee) had to deal with some drama of his own. His sister Emily (Arden Cho) disappeared. She took all of her clothes but left her baby behind with April (Yaya DaCosta). She showed up again in the final scenes, admitting to trying to run off.

Elsewhere, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) tried to protect her sister Denise (Alexandra Grey) from an abusive boyfriend. In sticking up for Denise’s feelings, Maggie may have harmed the relationship with her sister.

We're gonna need a minute to process everything that happened tonight. We'll see you next week for the SEASON FINALE of #ChicagoMed! pic.twitter.com/b8oG7ilP02 — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) May 16, 2019

Make sure to tune in for the Chicago Med season finale on May 22, as the episode is going to be about as dramatic as any that the show has had through its first four seasons on NBC. Quite a few storylines were left up in the air and it’s going to be event television for viewers.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.