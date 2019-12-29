Hannah Brown lets you join her fun family Christmas celebrations

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown didn’t get the happy ending she hoped for on the show, but she is back home for the Christmas holidays. Since appearing on the show, Hannah has been very active on social media, documenting her daily activities.

Christmas was no different.

On Instagram, she posted a video of her family getting ready for the holidays. In the video, Hannah showed how they tried to coordinate a dance.

As she pointed out, it was low-quality music and low-quality dancing, but it was high-quality entertainment.

Hannah is glad to be back home in Alabama for the holidays, according to her Instagram account. She’s had quite the year, as she starred on The Bachelor just one year ago, trying to win Colton Underwood on his season of the show.

She was chosen as The Bachelorette for the spring season and has since competed on Dancing With The Stars.

But she isn’t done with the Bachelor franchise just yet. Despite eliminating Peter Weber on her season, she’s back on his season of the show to give him some valuable advice.

As fans may recall, Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the season finale of her season, but he later admitted he had another relationship just days before going on the show. She felt betrayed and ended their engagement.

She tried to pursue Tyler once again, but he had already explored other relationships, including one with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Tyler Cameron recently deleted all photos of Hannah and his Bachelorette experience, clearly putting his history with Hannah on the backburner for now. He appears more than ready to move on from the rumors that he could possibly reconcile with Hannah.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.