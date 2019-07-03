Hannah B reportedly dumps her final pick after Bachelorette finale [Spoilers]

Hannah B may continue her journey on The Bachelorette every Monday night on ABC, but there is plenty of drama playing out behind the scenes. As we’ve previously revealed, Jed Wyatt not only had a girlfriend prior to coming on the show, but he also slept with a third woman just months prior to filming.

As Reality Steve, a blogger known for blogging about the Bachelor franchise has revealed, Hannah does pick Jed in the end. While she wasn’t happy about everything she was hearing, she has reportedly ended the engagement and the relationship – completely!

“There is an even further update to that tweet: Hannah and Jed are done completely. She’s broken off the relationship altogether. She’s not trying or hoping for it to work out. They are done. And I can also report, their breakup was filmed in LA on camera and we will see that during part 2 of the ATFR airing on July 30th,” Reality Steve revealed in his blog about Hannah’s journey.

As we’ve also previously covered, Hannah first broke off the engagement but continued to be in a relationship with Jed. Now, a week later, she reportedly wants nothing to do with him and has broken up with him.

“I’m sure this is good news to many of you since as soon as Haley’s story broke, many of you were excited to hear that she ended the engagement when I reported it but also wanted her to not even try and give this a chance. And she did the right thing,” he revealed, sharing that Hannah herself made hints of the breakup on Twitter.

Patience. Not my virtue. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 1, 2019

She had previously shared how she didn’t like how much drama was coming her way, including drama and hate for the men involved in the process. It’s unknown whether she was talking about Jed or about any of the other men.

Reality Steve also reveals that Hannah and Jed got engaged in Greece, and Jed actually came clean to her about Haley. While he couldn’t quite pinpoint a timeline, he does want readers to know that Haley coming clean in the media wasn’t the first time she had heard about it all.

“Bottom line is, Jed did tell Hannah about Haley – but after they’d already gotten engaged. However, up until last week, Hannah and Jed were still engaged. So whatever Jed told her, like I said to Haley and told all of you, was clearly not the full story,” Steve wrote on his website.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.