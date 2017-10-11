Exclusive: Tony Beets and Parker Schnabel clash on Gold Rush Season 8 premiere

Parker Schnabel clashes with an irate Tony Beets in our exclusive clip from the premiere of Gold Rush Season 8.

Schnabel is moving dirt when Beets drives up in a rush to confront the young miner about why he is on Beets’ property. In a typical profanity-filled greeting, Beets barks at Schnabel: “What the f*** are you doing? You kinda lost or something?”

Parker says to the camera before he faces Beets: “Well, now is as good a time as ever!” Beets then turns up the heat, saying to Parker: “What the f*** are you doing in my backyard anyway?”

Parker explains: “Well, uh… I’m on a lease with Ken and Stewart on the ground right next to you.” Beets says: “No f*****’ way!”

Resigned to the overdue confrontation, Schnabel tells Beets: “I’m done jumping through hoops…all you do is you move the hoops around and make me dive through them.”

“Well… so far that’s worked,” says Beets. “For you,” says Parker, adding: “I’m just trying to have a good long-term place, which you’ve always made pretty difficult, and a lease that doesn’t have a bunch of bull**** Tony.”

Beets replies: “Why would I make it easy on you? Where you gonna get your water?”

“I guess I’m going over there,” says Parker pointing over to Tony’s land, adding: “Your ground…So, you’re not gonna make this easy?”

Cutting to the chase, Beets lays it out, saying: “I’m not sure if I can stop you or not, but I can sure make things f****** difficult if I choose to do so…from now on, I’m gonna be on your f****** case, quite simple. Parker, you have yourself a good day.”

Parker is at a stalemate with the bad-tempered Viking of the cast. He answers: “Whatever, Tony.” In true Gold Rush fashion, Beets then leaves in a hail of f-bombs…

Gold Rush premieres this Friday, October 13, at 9/8c on Discovery.