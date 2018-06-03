Eva Marcille gets a peach for Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta

There has been a lot of debate about who should be given full-time status on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and who shouldn’t be invited back at all.

After a lackluster Season 10, there is one standout in Eva Marcille. While the America’s Next Top Model winner managed to stay out of quite a bit of drama, she did win over viewers and apparently producers too.

Eva Marcille joined the show in Season 10 as a friend of the cast. She was introduced as being friends with NeNe Leakes, making her RHOA debut on January 28.

Eva showed up with plans to be a peacemaker, hoping that she and her new cast mates would get along. She was mostly successful but certainly got caught up in the Kenya Moore drama as the RHOA veteran sparred with nearly everyone for yet another season.

The Jasmine Brand was first to share news of Eva Marcille’s full-time status on Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s pretty clear what Eva’s storyline will be on Season 11. She became engaged to former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling in December 2017 so she will likely be seen planning their wedding on future episodes. Eva also welcomed a new son to the family on April 13.

🤱🏽 All praises be to God! A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Apr 13, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers can expect quite a few changes when Season 11 debuts. In addition to Eva Marcille’s peach, it has been reported that Kenya Moore is getting a downgrade.

It looks like we’ll be seeing her again but possibly only as a friend of the cast. She gets to return after Kim Zolciak reportedly quit, and it’s been made clear by Andy Cohen that she won’t be surprising us with another return to the Bravo hit.

After learning that Tyrone Gilliams will not be released from prison early, it has also been reported that Sheree Whitfield is also not returning to the Bravo show that made her famous.