Who is Sheree Whitfield’s prison bae Tyrone Gilliams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The peach-holders of Atlanta are back for an epic tenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — and changes have not only taken place within the cast but also within their love lives.

Kenya Moore has a new husband, Marc Daly, while Sheree Whitfield has a new boo who isn’t her baby daddy that we know from last season, but a man named Tyrone Gilliams.

The two have been friends for a very long time and have recently decided to take that friendship to another level. The only problem is that Tyrone is currently serving time in prison!

Gilliams is serving a 10-year term for an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud and is supposed to be released in 2022.

Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss are worried that Tyrone may be scamming Sheree; however, Sheree has no suspicions about her boyfriend.

To take it a step further, Sheree recently told People Magazine that Tyrone being incarcerated gives them time to communicate — something that she hasn’t done with exes.

In August, it was rumored that Sheree and Tyrone had officially tied the knot in a romantic prison ceremony. Some photos did emerge — of the couple together during a prison visit, above — that made it seem like they could have recited vows to each other.

However, Sheree’s rep told The YBF that the pictures — of her wearing a “Wifey” t-shirt — were actually old, and also shot down the claims they had got married.

It’s good to see that Sheree is finding love after such a tumultuous relationship with Bob Whitfield.

What do you think of her new boo?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.