Kenya Moore wants ‘RHOA’ husbands banned after nasty Kim Zolciak feud

Kenya Moore has made it known that she’s no fan of having husbands intervene into the drama that constantly unfold on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The former model and actress stressed in the recently-aired episode of Bravo podcast The Daily Dish that she’s never been too fond of having men involve themselves in the feuds that the housewives find themselves in every so often.

Kenya Moore recalls an incident where a conversation with rival Kim Zolciak had turned sour and things quickly turned physical between the two. But before anything could seriously take off, the 47-year-old found herself looking up at Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, who she described as “tall” and “strong”. She said:

“He’s a big guy. Obviously, his wife was upset. I’m like ‘Is he coming after me?’ I didn’t know and that’s not a good situation to be in as a cast member and you’re looking up at this big, football player with an angry wife. So it wasn’t fair to us. The men shouldn’t be allowed on the set in that capacity.”

There is no suggestion that Kroy Biermann did anything wrong during the incident.

Kenya also notes during the interview that she never had a problem with Zolciak being on the show, nor did she feel bitter about the fact that the controversial housewife was expected to make her anticipated return to the show for its 10th season run.

Moore explains that when Kim began to intentionally start arguments with some of the cast members, it left a poor impression on Kenya, who notably got caught up in endless debacles with the mother-of-two during the show’s last series.

Rumor has it that Kenya Moore’s shock pregnancy at the reunion will have granted her a return later this year while Kim Zolciak and Eva Marcile are both believed to have made their exits from the TV program, making room for the much-wanted return of Phaedra Parks.