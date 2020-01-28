Eldritch Terrors on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: What are they?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premiered on Friday, January 24, on Netflix, with eight new episodes dropping at once.

Kiernan Shipka returned as Sabrina Spellman on a daring mission to rescue her boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from the clutches of Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) in Hell.

In Part 3, fans are introduced to new intriguing supernatural characters, such as Caliban (Sam Corlett), the Prince of Hell, who challenges Sabrina to a fight for the throne of Hell.

Fans also learn about a new looming threat in the form of the Eldritch Terrors.

Father Blackwood summons the Eldritch Terrors

Our first intimation of the Eldritch Terrors came earlier in Part 2, Chapter 15, titled Dr. Cerberus’s House of Horror. A fortune teller made Harvey see the future when he leaves Greendale for the Arkham Colony of the Arts.

His roommate Howard is troubled by horrific visions of demonic creatures in the night. They come from another dimension, and he referred to them as “gods,” the “old ones,” and “harbingers of the void.”

He warned that the “harbingers of the void” are getting ready to emerge and do something.

Howard eventually committed suicide by hanging, and when Harvey opened the door to the closet that Howard had referred to as a hidden portal, he faced a dark, sinister void filled with dread and foreboding.

The Eldritch Terrors are mentioned by name in Chapter 22, titled Drag Me To Hell, when Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) got to Loch Ness in Scotland.

On arrival, they interrupted Father Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) summoning a demon, called the Deep One, for a ritual.

Blackwood told them that with the Dark Lord dethroned and the pits of the abyss unmanned, the “old ones” were returning to claim the Earth, and then the Eldritch Terrors will come.

In the final scenes of Part 3, Chapter 28, titled Sabrina is Legend, Father Faustus Blackwood returned to his summoning ritual that was interrupted by Ambrose and Prudence.

He summoned “the Eldritch terrors in the name of the Void.” After he cracked the egg, Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) inquired about the nature of what they’ve birthed. He told her that they have birthed:

“The beginning of the end, Agatha. The end of the Spellmans. The end of all things.”

If you’ve been wondering what the Eldritch Terrors are that Faustus Blackwood appeared to have summoned, here is what you need to know.

What are the Eldritch terrors?

Hopefully, we will find out exactly what the Eldritch Terrors are in Part 4. But we already have clues about what they might be.

TV Tropes includes an entry about the “Eldritch Abomination” that identifies them as otherworldly Lovecraftian creatures. They often feature in horror and fantasy works that take their inspiration from Lovecraft’s works, such as Eldritch Tales.

Eldritch creatures are powerful and dreadful otherworldly creatures that can subvert the natural laws of the physical universe.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is streaming on Netflix