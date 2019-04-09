Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Will fans get to see more of Luke Cook as Lucifer Morningstar in Part 3?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 premiered on Netflix on April 5. The series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, the half-human, half-witch teenager attending Baxter High School.

Fans have been asking questions about the actor who debuted in the final episode of Part 2 as the devilishly handsome Lucifer Morningstar. Lucifer is the human version of Season 1’s diabolical Dark Lord who manifested as the horned, goat-like supernatural being that was the central figure in the Church of Night.

In Part 1, Sabrina went through the Dark Baptism and pledged herself to the Dark Lord by signing his Book of the Beast before starting on the Dark Path.

In the final episode of Part 2, Lucifer Morningstar arrives in Greendale and declares himself to be Sabrina’s real father. Lucifer is a devilishly handsome, diabolically flashy man with many sinister pastimes, including seducing mortal woman.

When Sabrina confronts Lucifer, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) sacrifices himself by trapping Lucifer in his body to contain him.

Fans are hoping that the Dark Lord won’t be contained for long in Nick’s body and that Sabrina will confront Lucifer Morningstar (played by Luke Cook) again in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

When ET asked Cook whether fans can expect to see more of his character in Part 3, he said he couldn’t answer the question.

“I wish I could answer that for you,” he said. “I don’t even know myself, it’s all a mystery. I hope so! I haven’t heard anything, but fingers crossed. Hail, Satan!”

Cook joined the cast of the series for Season 2 after the showrunners made a casting call for “attractive, sophisticated and devilishly charming… men of any ethnicity, so long as they’re between twenty and forty years of age, in order to fill the role of The Dark Lord.”

Luke Cook’s previous credits include Rules of Engagement (TV series 2007-2013), Faking It (TV series 2014-2018), Modern Family (TV series 2009 – ), How To Get Away With Murder (2014- ) and Zach & Dennis: How It All Began (TV series 2016 – ).

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina promises to get darker and more chilling as the show progresses.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available for streaming on Netflix.