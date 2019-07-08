Big Brother spoilers: Power of Veto winner hosts meeting, final Week 2 eviction nominees set

Big Brother spoilers from Monday morning include the results of the Veto Ceremony. It was time to set the final nominees for eviction in Week 2.

Head of Household Jack Matthews nominated Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros for eviction this week. Over the weekend, Sam Smith won the Power of Veto.

With a return to the regular schedule from production, this all meant that Monday was when Sam had to host the Veto Ceremony. At stake was whether or not he was going to use the Golden Power of Veto.

Did Sam use the Power of Veto?

Sam chose to not use the Power of Veto. He preferred to just side-step the situation and keep the nominations the same. It gives him some deniability when the rest of the BB21 cast decides who to evict next.

A new alliance was formed in the #BB21 house… and #BBIsabella is spilling the beans. 😬 Is this a smart move for her game? pic.twitter.com/TyqwD9fscE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 8, 2019

Kemi and Jessica have already been campaigning behind the scenes to remain in the game. The situation will be amplified now that the ladies know that one of them is going to join David Alexander and Ovia Kabir in Camp Comeback. It’s also going to be a bad look for the show when three minorities reside there during Week 3.

Big Brother 21 rolls on

With the changes to the CBS television schedule, the next episode of the show is on Wednesday night (July 10). That’s when viewers will find out what took place during the Veto Competition and what Sam Smith decided to do with the power.

The third member of Camp Comeback will be decided during the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony on July 11. The Thursday night episode is going to be at 9/8c, which is where it will remain for the rest of the summer 2019 season. Big Brother 21 is sliding back an hour to make room for Love Island on the CBS primetime schedule.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.