Big Brother spoilers: Jack has a plan to save himself

Big Brother spoilers indicate that Jack Matthews has a way to convince (con) people into saving him from eviction this week. He stated on the live feeds that he is going to put the plan into action following dinner on Wednesday night.

Jessica Milagros won the Power of Veto this week. She was already the Head of Household and placed Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie on the block.

By also winning the POV, Jessica was able to keep her nominations the same. This forced Jack into some desperate maneuvering.

Now, Jack plans to undertake a bold plan to save himself from eviction on Thursday night.

Big Brother spoilers: Jack’s plan

Jack is going to offer Cliff safety for the next three to four weeks and promise that Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco will also protect him. The trio figures that this could convince Cliff to vote against Michie. Cliff has already been given verbal safety from Christie Murphy.

Jack will offer a similar deal to Nicole Anthony, guaranteeing her that same safety if she agrees to go after Jackson. If he makes this deal, there won’t be many people left for Jack, Analyse, and Tommy to target in the house.

The oddest part about Jack’s plan is that he is going to try to blackmail Kathryn Dunn. As CBS viewers and live feed subscribers already know, Kat has been working on both sides of the house.

She often passes information back and forth, but Jack is sure that Jessica isn’t aware of just how much Kat has been doing this.

Jacks mances on all feeds again.. Jack's still debating which order to meet with whom, and when pic.twitter.com/wNQ3crAH5o — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) August 7, 2019

Jack, at the urging of Tommy, will approach Kat to discuss all of this before asking for her vote. If that doesn’t work, the plan is to then go to Jessica and “blow up” Kat’s game.

Will Jack’s conniving work? It should make the live feed pretty interesting on Wednesday night, possibly giving producers a lot of additional footage to work with before the next Eviction Ceremony.

Stay tuned, because there could be a lot of fireworks on the feeds as Jack tries to put his plan in motion. Will it work? Or will Jack Matthews become the first member of the BB21 jury?

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.