Big Brother sheep controversy: Fans, former houseguests upset with show

The Big Brother sheep controversy has placed another negative mark on the summer 2019 season. As if the show wasn’t getting enough bad press due to bullying and accusations of racism, now some viewers are claiming animal cruelty has taken place.

During the Wednesday night episode, the latest Veto Competition was finally shown to CBS viewers. It required houseguests to chase sheep around the backyard and collect them to win the Power of Veto. Each of the sheep was wearing a number, so the BB21 cast members had to chase specific ones around a pen.

I LOVE Big Brother competitions, they’re so creative & fun to play/watch… but stressing out animals for entertainment really ain’t it chief. Let’s consider their feelings a little bit too. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/sFhW2CKklg — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) August 1, 2019

As seen in the post to Twitter from Paul Abrahamian, he wasn’t really on board with what was taking place during the episode. He wasn’t the only one, as Evel Dick Donato, who is often at odds with Paul on social media, also shared his disdain for what took place during Episode 16.

Sorry, not a fan of them using animals in these comps. Just unnecessary… — EvelDick (@EvelDick) August 1, 2019

Below is a scene that took place on the live feeds over the weekend. The BB21 cast played the Veto Competition on Saturday, leading to a lot of chatter taking place before it was shown during a CBS episode.

HOH convo re: Tommy DQ'd for tackling sheep/BB can't air it.

Jess – it would be like…

Jaws – Animal cruelty, lets stop talking about that.

Beth – He didn't mean to.

Jaws – My 1st thought is how's PETA gonna take this. BB – You are not allowed to talk about production. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/LW01MEWaG8 — CAMP COOL AS DUCK (@The_Duck_Pond) July 28, 2019

Fans also upset with Big Brother sheep competition

A lot of fans have been posting on Facebook and Twitter about what took place during the episode, with a number of them even stating they won’t watch the rest of the Big Brother 21 season.

Nick Maccarone was the houseguest who won the POV, which almost seems fitting with how he has been associated with a lot of bullying and negative behavior in the house. He won’t be reunited with Bella Wang yet, as he just guaranteed himself a spot in the BB21 jury.

The next episode of the show is on Thursday night when the cast will choose to evict either Sam Smith or Kathryn Dunn. It’s a pivotal moment in the season, as this is the last houseguest who will fail to make it to the BB21 jury.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.