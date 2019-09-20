Big Brother ratings give CBS a time slot win on eviction night

The Big Brother ratings for this week are in and CBS has to be pleased. Despite the season being a down one in the eyes of a lot of fans, the television numbers continue to be strong for the program.

For Season 21, Episode 38 on September 19, Big Brother had an estimated 4.41 million viewers for the 9 p.m. time slot. That allowed CBS to easily win the spot and the night overall.

Taking it one step further, this latest episode of Big Brother had the highest marks for the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49. A dominant ratings share of 1.1, with the next highest show for the night (on any network at any time) being 0.8 shows why Big Brother 22 has already been announced.

TV Ratings Thursday: ‘Big Brother’ returns to the top https://t.co/c8wC4uw00x — TV by the Numbers (@TVbytheNumbers) September 20, 2019

It’s good for the show to be getting high marks as the season comes to a close, especially with how predictable this episode was going to be for CBS viewers. Jackson Michie was shown using the Power of Veto that he had won and then Cliff Hogg was sent to join the BB21 jury. At least everyone got to see some brand new jury footage. Even a jilted Bella Wang.

Big Brother season finale date

The final episode for the summer 2019 season is coming up on Wednesday, September 25. It will start later in the night (9:30/8:30c) because of the season premiere for Survivor 39. That’s a great show to lead in to the finale, suggesting the Big Brother ratings to close out the BB21 cast could be pretty good.

Part 1 of the final HOH Competition has already been played, giving a heavy hint about who could be sitting in the final two on finale night. Are we all going to see another bitter jury? Or will the Big Brother 21 winner end up being someone who continues to win competitions?

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother 21 comes to an end on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.