Big Brother Poison Ivy Punishment photos: Cast endures

Some Big Brother Poison Ivy Punishment photos have become available thanks to the CBS live feeds. On Sunday (July 28), some treatment was given to the houseguests going through it. They look more uncomfortable than ever.

The punishment itself began on Friday, with Christie Murphy and Tommy Bracco learning what they would have to deal with. They earned the punishment by being two of the first people eliminated from the HOH Competition.

The photos below share what Christie and Tommy look like after they received a second treatment for their poison ivy situation. It should provide a few humorous moments during future episodes of the show.

2:48 PM Christie + Tommy come out of the DR + shout: Hey everyone! Who wants to see our poison ivy treatment? #BB21 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/AbiHVVulTk — Joker's BB Updates #BB21 (@JokersBBUpdates) July 28, 2019

This is apparently Phase #2 of the Poison Ivy punishment. Tommy/Christie: Who wants to see our Calamine treatment? Everyone: What did they tell you about it? Christie: They don't tell us much.#BB21 It's apple-scented, apparently. pic.twitter.com/ksxw7B7Vws — FeedWatcher (@FeedWatcher) July 28, 2019

Big Brother 21 spoilers

In addition to the Poison Ivy Punishments, a lot of activity has been taking place in the game over the past 72 hours. That goes all the way back to the Endurance Challenge, where a new HOH was crowned.

It was Holly Allen who became the new HOH. She then made the call to stick with her primary alliance of the Six Shooters and went against targets on the other side.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Holly put Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone on the block. They were frustrated about it happening but understood that it was going to be the next step after Bella got eliminated. The nominees will be revealed during the July 28 episode of the show.

The BB21 cast also played the Veto Competition, which gave Nick and Sam a shot to save themselves from the block. The results from that, as well as the Veto Ceremony, will be the focus of the July 31 episode.

Big Brother 21 airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.