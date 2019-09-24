Big Brother application for Season 22 cast revealed by CBS

The Big Brother application to be a member of the Season 22 cast has already been released by CBS. Viewers or fans who have dreamed of being a part of the reality competition show can now take a big first step toward doing it.

As the Big Brother 21 season finale quickly approaches, the casting director for the show is already doing some work for next summer. CBS made the move to give the show an early renewal and it will air during summer 2020.

On Sunday night, host Julie Chen Moonves started to create some additional buzz for the next installment. She revealed to the CBS audience that they could now start applying to compete for the $500,000 cash prize.

Big Brother application: Season 22 casting underway

The Big Brother casting site is up and running. It states that hopeful applicants can start putting in their submissions. The deadline is set for April 3, 2020, but it also states that show producers can change that date at their discretion.

An advertisement also reveals that the production team will be traveling the country to find the right people to play the game next summer. At some point, live casting calls will also get announced. That information will get shared on social media and we will pass it along when we learn of it.

The Big Brother application is a long one, so set aside a good amount of time to work through all of the questions if you want to become a part of the BB22 cast. There is also a long list of eligibility requirements that you will want to read through ahead of time.

Even though the current season of the show is coming to an end, it’s exciting to think that they are already starting to plan for next summer. Do you have what it takes to become the Big Brother 22 winner?

Big Brother returns for new episodes in summer 2020.