Does Big Brother come on tonight? When is the finale?

Big Brother 21 is down to its final three houseguests and the season finale is now on the horizon. One of Nicole Anthony, Holly Allen, and Jackson Michie is about to win a nice $500,000 prize.

There are only two episodes left on the CBS schedule for the show, showing how close the BB21 jury is to deciding on who wins the summer 2019 season. There is still some business to take care of before that jury vote, though.

The final three houseguests still have to complete the three-part final HOH Competition to decide who the jury votes on. But first, it’s time to do some reminiscing and recapping.

Does Big Brother come on tonight?

A new episode of Big Brother comes on tonight (Sunday, September 22). Start time is 8/7c on CBS and it will be the penultimate installment for the summer 2019 season.

It’s time for a recap of the season, with the final three houseguests looking back at what has taken place over the last three months. This is a filler episode that producers usually give CBS viewers so that houseguests who have been sent home or to the jury house can be highlighted again.

Part 1 of the final HOH Competition could be started during the episode, but normally they don’t show it getting completed until the season finale. Maybe they will this time? CBS viewers certainly deserve it.

When is the finale of Big Brother 21?

The last episode of the season airs on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. It’s a 90-minute episode, coming on after the Survivor season premiere at 8/7c.

There is going to be a lot for host Julie Chen Moonves to cover during the finale, including asking questions of the first five evicted houseguests who were sent home. The jury will also get some time on the stage before the big vote happens to reveal the Big Brother 21 winner.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we already know who won Part 1 and Part 2 of the final HOH Competition. Part 3 takes place during the finale.

