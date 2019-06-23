Big Brother 21 spoilers: Will duos theme surprise cast, viewers?

Big Brother 21 spoilers continue to point toward the possibility of a duos theme. That potential twist continues to dominate the conversation about Season 21, with a lot of theories about what is going on inside of the house.

The full BB21 cast was revealed, starting with pre-show interviews hosted by former houseguest Jeff Schroeder. Since then, a lot of fans have been looking into the pasts of those 16 new houseguests. It has presented some very interesting information.

What are the Big Brother 21 spoilers?

Fansite Hamsterwatch relayed the information that Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy know each other. Christie dated Tommy’s aunt, with several images on social media seemingly confirming that little tidbit. Is the boutique owner part of a twist?

good looking out, goofwatchers, but Julie's "for the first time ever there are three sinks" is technically not a goof – Celebs 2 had four (maybe they retired one as a Joey tribute, like sports jerseys) #bb21 pic.twitter.com/BfsMn3qTVx — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) June 21, 2019

Expounding on that information, social media ties may exist between Holly Allen and Kathryn Dunn. There were a few other links between BB21 cast members suggested online, but some of them may have been fans trying too hard to find links.

So what’s going on with a possible duos theme? Maybe the new cast was put in the house with each houseguest having a connection to someone else. Maybe they didn’t even know it before they got into the house. Maybe this is all just conjecture before the season on CBS finally gets started.

When is Big Brother 2019?

The season premiere is on Tuesday, June 25 on CBS. It’s the beginning of a two-night event, with both episodes beginning at 8/7c. It will be the first chance for the at-home audience to see the BB21 cast in action.

There is still time for even more Big Brother 21 spoilers to come out before the season premiere, with Monday (June 24) serving as a big day for the show. Will the producers allow a live feed sneak peek? Maybe a reliable source will even announce the first HOH this summer.

Big Brother Season 21 will debut on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on CBS.