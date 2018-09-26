Big Brother 20 spoilers: Will Tyler be crowned America’s Favorite Player?

Big Brother 20 will come to an end tomorrow night. Since entering the house at the end of June, the houseguests have been battling their way through each week. JC, Kaycee, and Tyler are the only three left standing.

America’s Favorite Player voting has been open since last week and it will end tomorrow morning. Every houseguest is available to be chosen, but there is a clear lead already. The RealVegas account on Twitter has been accurate throughout the entire season and now, it looks like they are spilling the beans about who is in the lead.

If you search various Facebook groups the same names seem to appear. Tyler, Kaycee, Sam, Haleigh, and Brett seem to be the favorites among social media users. That is in line with what was leaked on Twitter, but what does that mean moving forward?

According to RealVegas, Tyler is leading the pack by a double-digit margin. This isn’t terribly shocking given his game-playing strategy. He gained popularity when “Tangela” went public earlier this month and since she hasn’t been incredibly popular, her fans are likely voting his way as well.

Update of AFP: Tyler still double digit % lead.

Brett’s 24 hrs biggest % jump, now 2nd. Kaycee 3rd lost lead.

Haleigh and Sam now 4/5. Hayleigh big jump too. Sam dropped bunch+ Angela same as tracked. Angela < 1% from 5th. Rest still very distant. Small changes up.#BB20 #AFP — REALvegas4sure backup #bb20 (@REALvegasbackup) September 24, 2018

In the past, it has been said that when Derrick Levasseur won Big Brother, he was also voted America’s Favorite Player. He was not awarded the prize and instead, it was given to Donny Thompson. Will that happen again this time?

Anything is possible in Big Brother, even with a double-digit lead. If you have cast your votes, now is the time to do it before voting closes in the more. As it stands now, Tyler will be crowned America’s Favorite Player and if he isn’t, something is up.

The Big Brother 20 season finale airs tomorrow night at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.