Are the Floribama Shore cast members feuding?

Floribama Shore may have a little drama going on among castmates. During Thursday night’s airing of the show, some tweets set off speculation that some of the stars may no longer be getting along.

Season 3 of Floribama Shore has been different. Kortni was there when they all met in St. Petersburg, Florida, but she quickly left after being sick for days and needing a tonsillectomy. Thursday night’s episode was her first time back at the Floribama Shore house in weeks.

Which Floribama Shore cast members are feuding?

It looks like Aimee Hall and Candace Rice may be done with one of their castmates. While neither has come out and said the name, it looks like Kortni is the one they have both thrown shade at.

There have been rumblings that Kortni may be getting special treatment, and neither of the girls is down with that.

She and Candace were incredibly close, but things have changed on Floribama Shore since the beginning. Aimee is reportedly upset that Kortni isn’t forced to uphold the contractual obligations.

The entire cast is allegedly supposed to live-tweet during the episodes, and she has been noticeably absent while the others are present and interacting with viewers.

Candace quoted a tweet about spilling the tea when the contract with Floribama Shore is up, replying that she is eager. What is going on behind the scenes, and is it Kortni that the other members are fed up with?

Man… I can’t wait either https://t.co/EJoD5fbFfJ — Candace Renee Rice (@pimpfriedrice_) January 24, 2020

Reality TV is the ONLY industry where the more shittier you are and the more difficult you are to work with; the more people (behind the scenes) will suck your dick. But mfers still getting paid … — Candace Renee Rice (@pimpfriedrice_) January 24, 2020

Will Floribama Shore keep Mattie and ditch Kortni?

Viewers also have strong opinions about Kortni and what has gone on Season 3 of Floribama Shore. Many of them have suggested replacing her with Mattie Breaux, the girl who has been keeping the house entertaining in Kortni’s absence.

It seemed like Mattie got along with everyone, and social media didn’t have a hard time adjusting to the new girl. Some even recognized her from her Party Down South days. Mattie was a good fit for the house.

Now that Kortni has returned, there is surely going to be some drama kicked up moving forward. How will things end when Season 3 of Floribama Shore is done for the season remains to be seen.

Season 4 of Floribama Shore has not been confirmed but viewers are hoping for another season with all of the cast members. After Season 2 it looked like the show wouldn’t return, but it did and now, everyone is talking about it.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.