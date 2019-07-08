Andrew Glennon takes break from Instagram after Amber Portwood’s arrest

Andrew Glennon has stayed silent over the past couple of days since it was announced that Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. While the initial reports didn’t mention Andrew, it didn’t take long for the details to be leaked.

Andrew was the one who had reached out to authorities, as he felt that his life and the life of their son, James, were in danger.

Amber was later released on bail but the couple has stayed silent. Andrew hasn’t posted on Instagram since the arrest and his final photo on his account is one of the entire family.

In the caption, he talks about his job as a day trader, a position that allows him to be home in Indiana with his family. Before he met Amber, he was living in Los Angeles and he was working in the film and entertainment industry.

As for Amber and Andrew, it’s uncertain what will happen with their relationship. Since the details of the domestic battery incident haven’t been released, it’s uncertain to know what exactly happened or how this could affect their future plans.

On last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber hinted that she might be pregnant with her third child and she had even talked about getting married to Andrew one day.

As we’ve previously reported, Amber bailed herself out and she was due in court this morning. This would be Amber’s second assault charge. She previously spent over a year behind bars as she chose jail time over rehab and counseling. She maintains to this day that the decision was the best one for her.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.