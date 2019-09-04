America’s Got Talent vote results: Who made it to 2019 AGT Finals?

New America’s Got Talent vote results arrived during the Wednesday night show. Spots in the 2019 AGT Finals were at stake, and each of the 11 acts on the stage wanted to survive the eliminations.

These results stem from the Semifinals 1 episode, where 11 acts tried to impress the judges. They even had actor Sean Hayes join them at the table as a guest judge for the night.

The semifinal performances were top-notch, with acts like violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa blowing away the live audience. Would Tyler end up being one of the five acts to advance to another round of performances?

America’s Got Talent vote results

Three acts made it straight through to the 2019 AGT Finals. They were Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa. The kids are finding a lot of success this summer!

Dunkin’ Save Vote

Ndvolu Youth Choir, Robert Finley, and Light Balance Kids were up for the Dunkin’ Save Vote. These were the acts that finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in the fan voting.

One would advance through the Dunkin’ Save, while a second would move on thanks to the judges. Someone would also end up eliminated.

With America going with Light Balance Kids, the AGT judges had to decide whether they were going to support Ndvolu Youth Choir or Robert Finley. It was a tense moment to the show, especially since they offer different types of stage presences.

In the end, the AGT judges went with Ndvolu Youth Choir, who advanced to the final round.

Who went home on America’s Got Talent?

Six acts got eliminated during the September 4 episode of the show. They were Greg Morton, Eric Chien, Jackie Fabulous, Messoudi Brothers, Ansley Burns, and Robert Finley.

Who advanced to 2019 AGT Finals?

The five acts that advanced to the final stage of the summer 2019 season were Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8/7c on NBC.