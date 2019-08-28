‘All Hail The King’: Fans are losing it over Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson and Lily Rose Depp in King Henry V biopic on Netflix

The past few years Netflix has stepped their game up on delivering riveting films. Last year, they made an impact on the Academy with Alfonso Cuarón’s heartbreaking tale of a housekeeper from Mexico in Roma.

This year, they managed to pull Martin Scorsese into their streaming wonderland with his ambitious film The Irishman, which reunites Robert Deniro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino.

But that’s just the beginning for their Fall platform. This week, the streaming service released a trailer for their upcoming film The King and it contains quite an impressive cast including Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp, as well as Joel Edgerton. And ever since, fans have been losing their minds over the footage.

Here is the trailer for The King and a breakdown of why it has the internet repeating “All Hail the King.”

Twitter reacts to Netflix’s The King trailer

Most of the internet buzz was caused by the two male leads and their interesting new look in the film. Specifically, Timothée Chalamet and the new Batman himself, Robert Pattinson.

Some of the best reactions from the footage involved Robert Pattinson’s new look in the footage. While some made fun of his long hair (which clearly is a wig), others found him attractive and the comments are outrageously funny.

So the trailer for All Hail the king came out and I would like to announce my sexual orientation is now Robert Pattinson in a suit of armor pic.twitter.com/0IWWPeEnD6 — Aubrey Jowers (@hiimhobbes) August 27, 2019

Then there was Timothée Chalamet, who had the internet flipping out over his haircut. Those who grew up in the ’90s remember the “bowl cut” being a strange fad. Well, seems like Chalamet is the only person who can wear it and still make it seem fashionable.

Now if anyone tells me he's not perfect with this bowlcut!!!!….

HE IS THE KING 👑👑👑👑👑👑#theKing #timothéechalamet pic.twitter.com/UMc87qkPU2 — ۵𝓒𝓸𝓻𝓪 ۵ 🌹🌈🌹 (@coralieschieble) August 27, 2019

Beyond the male leads and their popular hair, many were also excited about Lily-Rose Depp being a part of the casting mix. With comments about her clothing and just her being in the film in general.

Not to mention some are jealous because Depp and Chalamet are dating in real life.

i live for lily-rose depp with a plucked hairline in a horned headdress in the new trailer for the king pic.twitter.com/lHg59sRun9 — hautelemess (@hautelemess) August 27, 2019

timothée chalamet, robert pattinson and lily-rose depp in the king… they got me they got me yeah pic.twitter.com/erjeSWfdcl — brooke ✧ (@jasonscrouse) August 27, 2019

Bowl cuts and internet reactions aside, the film does look visually stunning from a cinematography standpoint. On top of this, it feels confidently directed by David Michôd– who previously worked on War Machine, which also was released on Netflix.

Timothée Chalamet is the real reason to be hyped for this movie though. The Call Me By Your Name and Beautiful Boy star seems to be giving another groundbreaking performance here and for that alone, we should keep an eye on this as Oscar season approaches.

The King will release in select theaters and on Netflix sometime in the Fall.