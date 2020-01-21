Alayah on The Bachelor last night brought ALL the drama

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Alayah Benavidez was the focus of last night’s The Bachelor, as she managed to get herself involved with some drama. It all began during the group date, where Alayah won a pillow fight.

Things got intense with Sydney, as they were the final two in the competition.

Alayah won the match, but Sydney appeared to hold a grudge. After the group date, Sydney confronted Alayah, asking her if she even had jobs because she was in the pageant world.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, she was named Miss Texas 2019.

Sydney later told some of the other ladies that she thought Alayah was manipulative and fake. She even mentioned it to Peter, without mentioning the pageant queen by name.

Peter decided to confront all of the ladies, saying he heard that some of the women may not be there for the right reasons and could be fake. When no one said anything, he called out Sydney, asking her to repeat what she had said. She pointed to Alayah.

Alayah defended herself to Peter, and the two of them had a one-on-one talk about their relationship status. She ended up feeling great about it all.

Enter Victoria Paul.

Peter spent time talking to her about Alayah, and she revealed that they know each other from the pageant world. Here, she revealed that Alayah asked her not to tell producers that they knew each other before the show.

Victoria explained Alayah is very into the opportunities that could come from being on The Bachelor.

That’s when Peter decided to have another talk with the pageant queen, confronting her about the lie that she asked Victoria to tell. You can see Peter confronting Alayah below about what he heard from the other women.

As the episode aired, Twitter went crazy. Most people mocked and joked about Alayah getting caught in the lie. She was clearly surprised that Victoria told Peter.

Peter: did you tell Victoria to tell producers you didn’t know each other before the show

Alayah:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Z4x2ZQt7hB — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 21, 2020

Alayah: I am so tired of people thinking of me as a pageant girl, I am so much more than that! Also Alayah:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lejcqUznem — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) January 21, 2020

Alayah: I have tHReE jobs Me: yeah… instagram, twitter and tik tok #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VgI8FBrbY3 — pettybachnation (@Pacheltheories) January 21, 2020

As we revealed last night, Peter ended up sending Alayah home as part of the rose ceremony.

Viewers also saw in the previews for next week that Alayah comes back to fight for Peter, as she’s convinced that he sent her home for the wrong reasons.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.