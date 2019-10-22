90 Day Fiance viewers call TLC ‘Shady AF’ for allowing Jesse Meester to crash the Before the 90 Days Tell All

Jesse Meester managed to crash the first two Before the 90 Days Tell Alls, and, according to the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers, he’s going to be at the Season 3 Tell All as well. Darcey and Jesse aren’t even together anymore and she’ll be attending with her new man, Tom Brooks.

After seeing a sneak peek for the upcoming Tell All that teased Jesse Meester’s arrival, as well as his confrontation with other Before the 90 Days cast members, 90 Day Fiance fans are reacting. Quite a few of them are calling out the network (and, of course, the production company, Sharp Entertainment) for allowing Jesse anywhere near the cameras or Darcey and Tom.

Of course, there was also plenty of shade thrown about Jesse Meester’s recent announcement that he “graduated in psychology.” On his Instagram bio, he’s now calling himself a psychologist.

Seriously why is Jesse showing up at the tell all?!?? He’s a scumbag! There was enough drama he doesn’t need to add anymore. OR is he is coming to be a therapist 🤔🤔😂 #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Day #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance #TLC — 🌟✨peace4all✨🌟 (@tweeztweet) October 22, 2019

And while it’s certainly dramatic to bring in Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend to confront her and her new boyfriend (that she likely isn’t even with anymore), most 90 Day Fiance fans agree that it was a seriously shady move for TLC.

Jesse being at the tell all is shady af for TLC to do but I’m here for it. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vszk5cx00a — Dee (@una_coco) October 21, 2019

It’s quite possible that Jesse is on hand to confront Darcey for constantly bringing him up, especially in the first weeks that the show aired. He may have something to say to Tom too, especially after the way he took shots at Jesse in that scene where he was chatting with his barber.

The constant Jesse Meester mentions got so bad, that, after first claiming that he didn’t even know Darcey was returning to the show, he finally issued a statement about Darcey, where he threw tons of shade at his ex-girlfriend and former reality TV partner.

It’s not clear yet what happens when (or even if) Jesse and Darcey come face to face. However, Jesse did end up arguing with many of the other Before the 90 Days cast members, most notably Tim, who later called him a “pathetic coattail rider.” Now we have a better idea of why Tim said that.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.