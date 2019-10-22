90 Day Fiance spoilers: Akinyi says Benjamin ‘doesn’t have the alpha male aura,’ brother says Benjamin was ‘average’

Benjamin Taylor managed to make it to the end of Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and he even managed to gain Akinyi’s father’s approval in order to marry her. There are still questions about how much he’ll be paying for the bride price and that’s likely what was being discussed leading up to these spoilers from the upcoming Tell All.

As the Before the 90 Days finale was ending, TLC teased what to expect for the upcoming Tell All for Ben and Akinyi. Both she and her brother showed up via video chat to tell their side of what happened when Ben visited Kenya, and it doesn’t look like it was a great experience for him.

In the short 90 Day Fiance spoiler clip, Akinyi says via video chat that her new husband Ben “doesn’t have the alpha male aura” and that can’t feel good for him, especially since he sees himself as the spiritual leader of their new family.

To make matters worse, Akinyi’s comment piggy-backed off her brother (or at least that’s the way it looked in the clip). And when asked how Benjamin fared while in Kenya, his response was that “he was average.”

Ben looked stunned as his bride and new brother-in-law didn’t have nice things to say about him on the Before the 90 Days Tell All stage. The scene would be more worrisome if not for another recent spoiler report that we shared, which claims that Benjamin has already applied for Akinyi’s K-1 visa.

They still have to go through the visa process as an engaged couple even though they are considered married in Kenya. Or at least Benjamin should hope that is accurate because he and Akinyi consummated that marriage before he flew back home to Arizona. They can be seen talking about their first night together in the clip below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.