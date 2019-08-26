13 Reasons Why: Fans slam ‘annoying’ Ani

After Netflix released 13 Reasons Why Season 3 on Friday, fans have been taking to social media to voice their feelings of annoyance and irritation about the role of Ani Achola, the new student at Liberty High played by the actress Grace Saif.

Ani, who is the narrator for Season 3, plays an important role in police investigations into the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

She makes friends with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) when she first arrives at Liberty High and becomes a member of the Liberty High gang. She also enters into a sexual relationship with Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), despite being aware of Bryce’s reputation as a serial rapist.

Bryce raped both Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) in Season 1. He also raped Chloe Rice (Anne Winters) in Season 2.

Fans have been commenting about the character on social media. Ani appears to have gotten on everyone’s nerves and many fans on Twitter agree that the character is annoyingly hypocritical.

Fans slam ‘annoying’ Ani

Ani relocated to the U.S. with her Kenyan mother who works as a care provider. She and her mother lived at Bryce Walker’s house, where her mother worked as an in-house care provider for Bryce’s grandfather. Ani also had a sexual relationship with Bryce, despite knowing about his past crimes.

She and Clay bonded on her first day at school, partly due to their shared interests.

Fans are particularly annoyed about Ani’s hypocrisy. She disparaged Clay and pointed accusing fingers at him, suggesting that he could have murdered Bryce. Many fans can’t understand how a girl who slept with and romanticized a known serial rapist could claim to be scared of a guy like Clay. She also lied to frame Monty (Timothy Granaderos) for Bryce’s murder.

Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) finally confronted her and demanded to know why she tried to frame Monty for Bryce’s death.

Fans have been expressing their feelings of annoyance and irritation about Ani, with some saying they stopped watching the show because of their hatred for Ani.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

i dont know if i can finish this #13ReasonsWhy season 3 cuz the new girl has already annoyed me pic.twitter.com/8fx4IjUOBp — S T A R K 🌻 (@frostytraeh) August 25, 2019

Ani has already annoyed the crap out of me and I'm only 35 minutes into season 3. #13ReasonsWhy — Megan (@Megan04419342) August 23, 2019

what's the point of ani's character? to show the "good" of bryce or some shit? he was a fucking rapist #13ReasonsWhy — yaz 🍀 (@xyaz_minx) August 23, 2019

ani is deadass is so nosy and i already can’t stand her. i’m only on episode 2 but she’s making me wanna scream smh #13ReasonsWhy — angie🦍 (@angxee69) August 23, 2019

Ani: *sleeps with and romanticizes a serial rapist* Ani: I’m ScArEd Of ClAy, I tHiNk He KiLlEd BrYcE#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/UhwuF3cMU3 — tiffany (@tiffanuay) August 25, 2019

Honestly, what has this Ani chick done for her to earn everyone’s trust? Why is everyone spilling out their secrets to her?? WHY THIS BITCH IN EVERYBODY’S BUSINESS WHEN SHE DOESNT EVEN KNOW THEM OR WAS THERE???? I have to skip all her scenes tbh. #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/RXiSWFN1a4 — the winter soldier. (@nicolee_hanna) August 23, 2019

Seriously who the hell decided make the new character a narrator??! her storyline is random and all she keeps doing is defending Bryce#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/KZsT4ZMD71 — Faay🌊✨ (@faayfaay1995) August 23, 2019

Some fans have even been demanding on social media that the producers remake Season 3 without Ani’s annoying presence.