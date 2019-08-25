Who plays Winston Williams in 13 Reasons Why Season 3? Deaken Bluman portrays Monty’s gay lover

Netflix released 13 Reasons Why Season 3 on Friday and many fans eager to find out who killed Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) binge-watched all 13 episodes of the new season.

However, one of the new characters in the third season of the controversial teen drama series that many fans have been making inquiries about is Winston Williams.

Major spoilers follow for 13 Reasons Why season 3

Winston plays a crucial role in Season 3 as police investigators work to uncover the mystery of Bryce’s murder. Winston will likely return in Season 4 — the final season of the teen drama series — to help police resolve the mystery.

Fans meet Winston Williams in the fifth episode of Season 3. We first see him in a flashback scene where he secretly shares a kiss with Monty (Timothy Granaderos) at a party. Winston later stands up for Monty after he died, when some of the kids at Liberty High try to frame him for Bryce’s murder.

It turns out that Monty was with Winston on the night of the killing. This fact means Monty couldn’t have been the one who killed Bryce. Monty and Winston had a gay relationship, and Winston had invited Monty to his home on the night of the killing.

Ani Achola (Grace Saif) tells police investigators that it was Monty who murdered Bryce. Winston later confronts Ani with the truth and demands to know why she lied to police about Monty, who died in jail.

Actor Deaken Bluman plays Winston Williams in 13 Reasons Why Season 3. If you’ve wanted to know who Deaken Bluman is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is actor Deaken Bluman?

Deaken Bluman has appeared in only a few TV shows in the past, and not much is known about him.

He appeared as Michael in Fall into Me (2016) Season 1, Episode 3, titled Deep Blue. He also starred as Luke Sullivan in First Love (2018).

Deaken’s role as Winston Williams in 13 Reasons Why Season 3 is his first significant TV role.