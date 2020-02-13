Who was unmasked tonight on The Masked Singer?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer is back with four mystery singers competing to make it into the final nine. But with the Turtle, White Tiger, Kangaroo, and Miss Monster all battling it out, someone had to go.

After an amazing rendition of Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me, Miss Monster was unmasked at the end of the night and revealed to be Chaka Khan.

The Masked Singer panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger all agreed that it had to be someone with an iconic voice, but there was a lot of disagreement as to who it could be.

The Masked Singer after hints Miss Monster’s hometown of Chicago

After making her final performance, Miss Monster gave viewers a few more hints to her identity in a new clue package. She claimed her hairstylist tells her that true art comes from within.

A mustachioed monster then told a story about how he became her hairstylist as mystery items like pizza, a teddy bear, and a pair of white socks hanged on a clothesline behind him.

Panelists thought that the items on the clothesline were a reference to Chicago, which totally makes sense. The city is famous for its own style of pizza along with the White Socks and Cubbies (Teddy Bear) baseball teams.

Despite the Chicago clues, panelists guessed New Jersey natives like Gloria Gaynor and Queen Latifah, or Mississippi native Mary Wilson of The Supremes.

When final guesses came in, only Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed the iconic Chaka Khan.

The internet always suspected Miss Monster was Chaka Khan

The internet always believed that Miss Monster was really the Queen of Funk Chaka Khan. Along with hints to Chicago, there were clues about her close relationship with the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, references to her famous hair (she also has her own line of hair products), and nods to a few of her famous songs.

Chaka Khan started her career in the 70s as the lead singer of the funk band Rufus, singing hits such as Tell Me Something Good and You Got the Love. Over the course of her five-decade career, Khan has been nominated for 22 Grammy Awards and has received 10.

With Miss Monster sent home, the Turtle, White Tiger, and Kangaroo all continue as finalists into the next round of the competition. Next week will see six new characters take the stage and compete to join them as part of the final nine.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.