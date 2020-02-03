Who is the Llama on The Masked Singer? Panel guesses David Spade, Howard Stern, or Joel McHale

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer is back for Season 3, making a high-profile return after last night’s Super Bowl. The series is bigger than ever as the first of three waves compete to go on to the next round. One of the biggest questions after last night’s premiere is: Who is the Llama?

The Llama faced off against five other celebrities disguised as White Tiger, Robot, Kangaroo, Miss Monster, and Turtle. Each were distinctive in their own way, but the Llama certainly made an impression on his audience with a comedic rendition of Ricky Martin’s She Bangs.

The Llama impresses judges on The Masked Singer

The clue package was riddled with hints about the Llama’s identity, with references to work as a radio host or DJ with a comedy background and connections to Seattle.

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judge Jamie Foxx guessed Howard Stern based solely on the radio clue, but also guessed sometimes guest judge and Seattlite Joel McHale.

One (incorrect) guess that I really liked was David Spade, who is a comedian with a radio show and voiced the llama-fied emperor in The Emperor’s New Groove. His laugh at the beginning of the clue package certainly sounded like him, but once he started singing it was difficult to continue to imagine it might be Spade.

The internet certainly has ideas about who might be behind the mask, including Kelsey Grammar (he played a Seattle-based radio host in Frasier) and Jack Black. But another popular theory and one that is supported by the Llama’s vocal performance is Drew Carey.

While I never would have guessed Drew Carey on my own based on that single performance, once suggested the Llama is almost certainly Carey behind the comedy costume. Many claim to recognize his voice, but the clue package also backs it up.

The Llama admitted that he was comedian who was there just for laughs, which is self-evident, but the clue package also hinted at close ties to Seattle. Carey may be from Cleveland, Ohio, but he is part owner of the Seattle Sounders soccer team. He also worked as a DJ during his time in the United States Marine Corps.

It may be a while before we know who is under the Llama mask as he is one of five contestants still in the running after the Robot was sent home.

Guesses are running wild for who the other singers might be, with popular opinion pegging the White Tiger as Gronk and a former member of New Kids On the Block under the Turtle mask. Only time will tell who will be revealed.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.